Rece Hinds News: Receives call to Cincy
The Reds recalled Hinds from Triple-A Louisville on Tuesday.
Hinds will receive his first call-up of 2026, joining the Reds' 26-man active roster as a replacement for Noelvi Marte, who was optioned to Triple-A on Monday. The promotion comes after Hinds got off to a banner start with Louisville, slashing .354/.475/.771 with five home runs and one stolen base over 61 plate appearances. With Marte out of the picture, Hinds and Will Benson will vie for playing time in right field.
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