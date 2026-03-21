Rece Hinds News: Sent down to Louisville
The Reds optioned Hinds to Triple-A Louisville on Saturday.
Hinds will head back to the minors to begin the new season despite swinging a scorching bat this spring (1.388 OPS). The 25-year-old was a major offensive threat in the minors last season too, as he slashed .302/.359/.563 with 24 homers, 83 RBI, 79 runs scored and 21 steals across 435 plate appearances. If his impressive offensive performance continues into the start of the 2026 Triple-A season, he could earn a spot on the big-league roster relatively soon.
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