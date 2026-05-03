Rece Hinds News: Sent to Triple-A
The Reds optioned Hinds to Triple-A Louisville on Sunday.
The 25-year-old was called up by Cincinnati in mid-April and immediately received some chances in the outfield, but he'll return to Louisville after going 4-for-33 with 18 strikeouts in 12 big-league games. Continuing his hot start to the season at Triple-A (five homers and a 1.246 OPS in 61 plate appearances), may not be enough for Hinds to get another look in the majors if he's unable to improve upon his 24.6 percent strikeout rate.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Rece Hinds See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target8 days ago
-
Top Prospects To Stash
Top Prospects To Stash as Early Trends Emerge12 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week14 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target15 days ago
-
Farm Futures
Top 100 Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues59 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Rece Hinds See More