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Rece Hinds News: Sent to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2026

The Reds optioned Hinds to Triple-A Louisville on Sunday.

The 25-year-old was called up by Cincinnati in mid-April and immediately received some chances in the outfield, but he'll return to Louisville after going 4-for-33 with 18 strikeouts in 12 big-league games. Continuing his hot start to the season at Triple-A (five homers and a 1.246 OPS in 61 plate appearances), may not be enough for Hinds to get another look in the majors if he's unable to improve upon his 24.6 percent strikeout rate.

Rece Hinds
Cincinnati Reds
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