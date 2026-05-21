Rece Hinds News: Traded to Marlins
The Marlins acquired Hinds from the Reds on Thursday in exchange for Zach McCambley, Isaac Azout of FishOnFirst.com reports.
Hinds had been designated for assignment by Cincinnati and will now get a fresh start in a new organization. The 25-year-old has huge raw power and has slashed .306/.423/.635 with seven home runs in 23 games this season at Triple-A Louisville. The downside with Hinds is that he has major contact issues, having posted a 42 percent strikeout rate thus far at the big-league level. Hinds will likely report to Triple-A Jacksonville initially.
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