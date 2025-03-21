Reed Garrett News: Sharp this spring

Garrett seems locked into a spot on the Opening Day roster, Will Sammon and Tim Britton of The Athletic report.

The 32-year-old right-hander is coming off a breakout campaign in 2024, and Garrett has picked up where he left off this spring with a 0.00 ERA and 9:1 K:BB through six Grapefruit League innings. He racked up 14 holds in 53 appearances last season, and stands a good chance of topping that number in 2025 as part of the set-up crew for Edwin Diaz.