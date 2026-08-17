Reed Trimble Injury: Back on IL at Triple-A

Triple-A Norfolk placed Trimble on the 7-day injured list Friday due to right hamstring discomfort, Andy Kostka of TheBanner.com reports.

Right hamstring injuries have now forced Trimble to the shelf on three separate occasions this season. The switch-hitting outfielder has at least managed to stay productive at Norfolk when he hasn't been hurt, slashing .236/.328/.600 with five home runs and three stolen bases over 64 plate appearances. He's in the midst of his first season as a member of the Orioles' 40-man roster, but the injuries have likely taken him out of consideration for a big-league call-up in 2026.