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Reed Trimble Injury: Heads back to IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 20, 2026

Triple-A Norfolk placed Trimble on its 7-day injured list Tuesday due to right hamstring discomfort, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

After opening the season on Norfolk's IL due to a hamstring injury, Trimble returned to the lineup May 12. However, he played in just two games and went 2-for-8 with a pair of home runs, a stolen base, four RBI and three runs before returning to the shelf due to an apparent aggravation of the injury. The 25-year-old outfielder is without a clear timeline for a return.

Reed Trimble
Baltimore Orioles
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