Reed Trimble Injury: Shelved at Triple-A

Triple-A Norfolk placed Trimble on its 7-day injured list Saturday after he exited Friday's 6-4 win over Nashville due to right hamstring discomfort, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Trimble went 0-for-2 with a walk in Norfolk's opening game before being lifted for a pinch hitter in the bottom of the seventh. The 25-year-old was awarded a spot on the Orioles' 40-man roster this offseason and could make his MLB debut at some point later on in 2026, but it may take injuries to multiple outfielders on the big-league roster before he receives his first call-up.