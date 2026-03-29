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Reed Trimble Injury: Shelved at Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2026

Triple-A Norfolk placed Trimble on its 7-day injured list Saturday after he exited Friday's 6-4 win over Nashville due to right hamstring discomfort, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Trimble went 0-for-2 with a walk in Norfolk's opening game before being lifted for a pinch hitter in the bottom of the seventh. The 25-year-old was awarded a spot on the Orioles' 40-man roster this offseason and could make his MLB debut at some point later on in 2026, but it may take injuries to multiple outfielders on the big-league roster before he receives his first call-up.

Reed Trimble
Baltimore Orioles
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