Reed Trimble News: Homers in return
Triple-A Norfolk activated Trimble (hamstring) from the 7-day injured list Tuesday.
Trimble wound up missing a bit over a month of action due to right hamstring discomfort, but he's back in action for Norfolk following a seven-game rehab assignment with the Single-A and High-A clubs. The 25-year-old outfielder made a splash in his return to the Triple-A level Tuesday, blasting a three-run homer in his second game with the Tides this year.
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