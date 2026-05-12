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Reed Trimble News: Homers in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 12, 2026

Triple-A Norfolk activated Trimble (hamstring) from the 7-day injured list Tuesday.

Trimble wound up missing a bit over a month of action due to right hamstring discomfort, but he's back in action for Norfolk following a seven-game rehab assignment with the Single-A and High-A clubs. The 25-year-old outfielder made a splash in his return to the Triple-A level Tuesday, blasting a three-run homer in his second game with the Tides this year.

Reed Trimble
Baltimore Orioles
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