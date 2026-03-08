Reed Trimble News: Sent to minor-league camp

The Orioles optioned Trimble to minor-league camp Sunday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Baltimore added Trimble to its 40-man roster during the offseason, but that move was mainly made for the purpose of protecting him from the Rule 5 Draft. The 25-year-old could still have a shot at making his big-league debut at some point in 2026, but he may need multiple outfielders to go down with injuries before he gets a look. Trimble is expected to open the 2026 campaign at Triple-A Norfolk, with whom he slashed .259/.319/.435 with five home runs and eight steals in 30 games last season.