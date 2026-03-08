Reed Trimble headshot

Reed Trimble News: Sent to minor-league camp

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2026

The Orioles optioned Trimble to minor-league camp Sunday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Baltimore added Trimble to its 40-man roster during the offseason, but that move was mainly made for the purpose of protecting him from the Rule 5 Draft. The 25-year-old could still have a shot at making his big-league debut at some point in 2026, but he may need multiple outfielders to go down with injuries before he gets a look. Trimble is expected to open the 2026 campaign at Triple-A Norfolk, with whom he slashed .259/.319/.435 with five home runs and eight steals in 30 games last season.

Reed Trimble
Baltimore Orioles
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Reed Trimble See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Reed Trimble See More
Three Up, Three Down: Orioles, Red Sox, Yankees
MLB
Three Up, Three Down: Orioles, Red Sox, Yankees
Author Image
Chris Crawford
October 25, 2023