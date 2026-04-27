Reese McGuire headshot

Reese McGuire News: Chooses free agency

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2026

McGuire cleared waivers and elected free agency Monday, James Fegan of SoxMachine.com reports.

McGuire lost his spot on the 40-man roster Saturday, and after going unclaimed on the waiver wire, he'll search for an opportunity elsewhere. He hit .172 with three RBI and one run scored over 11 games this season for the White Sox prior to choosing free agency.

Reese McGuire
 Free Agent
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