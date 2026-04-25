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Reese McGuire News: Designated for assignment

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2026

The White Sox designated McGuire for assignment Saturday.

The 31-year-old has been serving as the White Sox's backup catcher while Kyle Teel (hamstring) is on the injured list, but McGuire will lose his place on the active and 40-man rosters after slashing just .172/.273/.172 through 34 plate appearances. Drew Romo was selected from Triple-A Charlotte in a corresponding move.

Reese McGuire
Chicago White Sox
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