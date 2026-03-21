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Reese McGuire News: Entering free agency

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 21, 2026 at 12:37pm

McGuire exercised his release clause with the Brewers on Saturday and will become a free agent, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

McGuire entered spring training competing with Gary Sanchez for the Brewers' backup catcher job behind William Contreras. McGuire struggled across 10 Cactus League games, posting a .103/.161/.207 slash line with a solo home run in 31 plate appearances. Now that he's a free agent, McGuire will look to catch on with a team in need of backstop depth.

Reese McGuire
 Free Agent
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