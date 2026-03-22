Reese McGuire News: Lands with White Sox
McGuire agreed to a one-year, $1.2 million contract Sunday.
The 31-year-old exercised his release clause Saturday after missing out on the Brewers' Opening Day roster, and it didn't take him long to land with a new club. McGuire should serve as a veteran backup catcher to Edgar Quero with Kyle Teel (hamstring) beginning the year on the injured list.
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