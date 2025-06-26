Reese Olson Injury: Appears set to return from IL

Olson (finger) struck out five and allowed two earned runs on three hits and one walk across four innings Wednesday in his rehab start for Triple-A Toledo.

Olson spotted 49 of his 74 pitches for strikes and sported a fastball that sat between 92 and 94 miles per hour on the day, about a tick behind his average velocity prior to landing on the injured list May 19 due to right ring finger inflammation. Though the 25-year-old didn't reach five innings in any of his three rehab outings with Toledo, Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said that all reports on Olson were positive coming out of his start Wednesday, per Chris McCosky of The Detroit News. Olson is likely to return to Detroit this weekend to complete a bullpen session, and if he continues to check out fine, he could be activated from the IL to make his next start with the big club Tuesday or Wednesday in Washington.