Reese Olson headshot

Reese Olson News: Collects win in quality start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2025

Olson (1-1) picked up the win Saturday, allowing two runs on seven hits and three walks over six innings in a 7-2 victory over the White Sox. He struck out five.

The right-hander had trouble harnessing his control, tossing only 52 of 94 pitches for strikes, but he got plenty of run support and held on long enough to record his first quality start of 2025. Olson has had a bumpy start to his season, posting a 5.06 ERA and 10:5 K:BB through his first 10.2 innings, but he's scheduled to make his next outing on the road next weekend in Minnesota.

