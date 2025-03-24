Reese Olson News: Concludes spring schedule

Olson allowed two runs on four hits across 5.1 innings in Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Phillies. He walked two and struck out three.

Olson wrapped up a solid spring slate in which he recorded a 4.30 ERA and 13 strikeouts across 14.2 innings. The righty is in line to serve as Detroit's No. 3 starter this season behind Tarik Skubal and Jack Flaherty, with his debut likely coming on Saturday against the Dodgers on the road. Olson has posted sub-4.00 ERAs in each of his first two MLB campaigns, though he's a risky play against the loaded Los Angeles lineup.