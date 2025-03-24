Fantasy Baseball
Reese Olson headshot

Reese Olson News: Concludes spring schedule

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2025

Olson allowed two runs on four hits across 5.1 innings in Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Phillies. He walked two and struck out three.

Olson wrapped up a solid spring slate in which he recorded a 4.30 ERA and 13 strikeouts across 14.2 innings. The righty is in line to serve as Detroit's No. 3 starter this season behind Tarik Skubal and Jack Flaherty, with his debut likely coming on Saturday against the Dodgers on the road. Olson has posted sub-4.00 ERAs in each of his first two MLB campaigns, though he's a risky play against the loaded Los Angeles lineup.

Reese Olson
Detroit Tigers
