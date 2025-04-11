Reese Olson News: Fades in fifth inning
Olson allowed four runs on six hits and three walks while striking out three over 4.1 innings, taking a no-decision Friday versus the Twins.
Olson was doing fine initially, but the Twins put together a three-run tally in the fifth inning that chased him from the game. The right-hander finished with 90 pitches (48 strikes), and he's failed to complete five innings twice in three starts so far. He's pitched to a 6.00 ERA, 1.67 WHIP and 13:8 K:BB over 15 innings. Getting the walk rate down closer to his career-average mark coming into the season (2.8 BB/9) will go a long way to getting the rest of his numbers in line. Olson's next start is projected to be at Milwaukee next week.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now