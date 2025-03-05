Fantasy Baseball
Reese Olson News: Looks sharp in spring start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2025

Olson tossed three scoreless innings in Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Phillies. He allowed one hit and struck out four.

Olson's second spring start was better than his first, when he allowed two solo home runs across two innings of work. The righty has been a nice find for the Tigers, as he posted sub-4.00 ERAs in each of his first two seasons with the team, including a 3.53 ERA in 2024 across a career-high 112.1 innings. Olson isn't flashy, but he should be a steady option as Detroit's No. 3 starter this year behind Tarik Skubal and Jack Flaherty.

Reese Olson
Detroit Tigers
