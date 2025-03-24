Fantasy Baseball
Reid Detmers headshot

Reid Detmers News: Beginning 2025 in bullpen

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2025

Angels manager Ron Washington said Monday that Detmers will open the 2025 season in the bullpen, Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Detmers had been competing against Jack Kochanowicz for the final spot in the Angels' rotation. With Kochanowicz winning the job, Detmers will work out of the Halos' bullpen and could be used as a long reliever, per Jack Janes of The Sporting Tribune. Detmers worked in relief in each of his last three spring outings and allowed four runs (three earned) on 11 hits and two walks while striking out 13 across 11.2 frames.

