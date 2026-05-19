Reid Detmers News: Coughs up eight runs in defeat
Detmers (1-5) allowed eight runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out eight batters over 5.2 innings in a loss to the Athletics on Tuesday.
Detmers was largely done in by a disastrous third inning, during which he gave up six runs on seven hits. To his credit, the left-hander hung around to at least prevent the Angels' bullpen from being depleted, and the final two runs on his ledger came after his departure in the sixth frame. Detmers also showed good swing-and-miss stuff with 19 whiffs and eight punchouts, but his ERA took a big hit and jumped from 4.20 to 5.07. He's lined up to face Texas at home in his next start.
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