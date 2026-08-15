Reid Detmers headshot

Reid Detmers News: Dazzles in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 15, 2026

Detmers (4-8) allowed two hits and struck out 11 without walking a batter over eight shutout innings to earn the win over the Royals on Saturday.

Detmers needed just 93 pitches (59 strikes) in this gem, though the Angels opted to have Ben Joyce come on for the save with a one-run lead to protect in the ninth inning. Prior to Saturday, Detmers came up winless in nine straight starts with a 4.60 ERA over 47 innings in that span. He has looked better since the All-Star break, giving up just seven runs over his last 34.1 innings with a 44:8 K:BB during that stretch. Overall, the southpaw has been a bright spot on a bad team with a 3.78 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 167:43 K:BB through 143 innings over 25 starts this season. Detmers is projected to be on the bump for a road start versus the Rangers his next time out.

Reid Detmers
Los Angeles Angels
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Reid Detmers See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Reid Detmers See More
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
Yesterday
Home Run Props Today: Free MLB Home Run Prediction Model for Saturday (Aug. 15)
MLB
Home Run Props Today: Free MLB Home Run Prediction Model for Saturday (Aug. 15)
Author Image
Brandon Justice
Yesterday
MLB Picks: Betting Picks for Saturday, August 15
MLB
MLB Picks: Betting Picks for Saturday, August 15
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
Yesterday
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
8 days ago
Collette Calls: Trade Deadline Fallout
MLB
Collette Calls: Trade Deadline Fallout
Author Image
Jason Collette
12 days ago