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Reid Detmers News: Fans six in Wednesday's loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 13, 2026

Detmers (1-4) took the loss Wednesday, giving up four runs (three earned) on six hits and two walks over 5.2 innings as the Angels were downed 4-2 by the Guardians. He struck out six.

A leadoff homer by Angel Martinez set the tone, but it was Detmers' inability to control Cleveland's running game with Sebastian Rivero behind the plate that proved just as costly -- the Guardians went 5-for-5 on steal attempts against the battery, with Martinez and Jose Ramirez each swiping two. Detmers was lifted after 102 pitches (60 strikes), and he'll take a 4.38 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 53:17 K:BB through 49.1 innings into his next start, which is set to come at home early next week against the A's.

Reid Detmers
Los Angeles Angels
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