Reid Detmers News: Impressive out of bullpen Monday

Detmers entered in the sixth inning of Monday's Cactus League contest against Colorado and tossed four scoreless frames, allowing four hits and striking out four batters.

Detmers has been battling Jack Kochanowicz for the Angels' fifth-starter role this spring, but it's unclear if Detmers' appearance in relief Monday -- the first time he has come out of the bullpen this spring -- in an indication that Kochanowicz has won the job. Regardless, Detmers made a strong case to be on the Opening Day pitching staff in some capacity with his performance against the Reds, during which he limited Cincinnati to four harmless hits -- all singles -- across four innings. The left-hander lowered his spring ERA to 2.31 with the outing, and he now has an 8:2 K:BB over 11.2 frames, though Kochanowicz has arguably been better with a 1.00 ERA and 6:1 K:BB over nine innings.