Reid Detmers headshot

Reid Detmers News: Mixed bag in return to rotation

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 28, 2026 at 8:18pm

Detmers took a no-decision Saturday against the Astros, allowing three runs on six hits and no walks in 4.2 innings. He struck out nine.

The strikeouts certainly stand out for Detmers, who last recorded at least nine punchouts back in 2023, but he perhaps pounded the zone too aggressively at times while surrendering three extra-base hits. The Angels are deploying the left-hander as a starter to begin 2026 after Detmers made 61 appearances in relief a year ago, though it remains to be seen how long of a leash he'll have in the rotation. Detmers is scheduled to face the division-rival Mariners at home his next time out.

Reid Detmers
Los Angeles Angels
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