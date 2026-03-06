Reid Detmers headshot

Reid Detmers News: Posts best spring start so far

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

Detmers completed four innings in a Cactus League contest against Cleveland on Friday, allowing two runs on two hits and two walks while striking out five batters.

Detmers gave up a pair of runs in the second inning but ended his start by retiring the final seven batters he faced. The southpaw threw 39 of 64 pitches for strikes and got a healthy 11 whiffs. Detmers had given up five runs over 4.2 frames across his first two appearances this spring, so Friday's outing was a step in the right direction. He's locked into a role in the Angels' rotation to begin the campaign, but given his success as a reliever last year, the team could opt to move him back to the bullpen at some point if the return to starting doesn't go well.

Reid Detmers
Los Angeles Angels
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Reid Detmers See More
