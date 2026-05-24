Reid Detmers News: Racks up 14 strikeouts
Detmers did not factor into the decision Sunday, allowing one run on a hit and no walks over eight innings against Texas. He struck out 14.
Detmers was utterly dominant, logging a season high in innings while matching Emerson Hancock for the highest single-game strikeout total in MLB this season. His lone blemish was a Jake Burger solo homer in the second inning, as otherwise Detmers carved through the Rangers' lineup while impressively issuing no walks. Though the southpaw was unable to pick up the win, Sunday marked a massive bounce-back effort after he posted a 6.33 ERA and 1.59 WHIP across 21.1 innings over his previous four outings. The 26-year-old will carry a 1-5 record with a 4.57 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 75:19 K:BB across 63 innings (11 starts) into his next outing, which is tentatively scheduled for Saturday against Tampa Bay.
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