Reid Detmers News: Spins 6.2 shutout innings
Detmers didn't factor into the decision Friday against the Mariners, allowing three hits and four walks with four strikeouts across 6.2 scoreless innings.
Detmers threw just 11 first-pitch strikes to his 26 batters faced but worked around his four free passes while firing 104 pitches. The Angels haven't eased Detmers back into the rotation at all, letting him throw 199 pitches across two starts to open the 2026 campaign after he spent last season in the bullpen. Detmers hasn't factored into the decision in either start and will carry a 2.38 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 13:4 K:BB over 11.1 innings into his next start Wednesday against Atlanta.
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