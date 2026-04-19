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Reid Detmers News: Start moved to Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2026

Detmers is no longer scheduled to start Sunday's game against the Padres and will instead take the hill for Monday's game versus the Blue Jays in Anaheim, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Rather than waiting until the upcoming week to break in a new fifth starter, the Angels will have Walbert Urena enter the rotation for Sunday's series finale while moving each of their other four starters back a day. Detmers tentatively lines up for two starts next week, with his second turn set to come next Sunday in Kansas City.

Reid Detmers
Los Angeles Angels
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