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Reid Detmers News: Strikes out nine in win Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

Detmers (1-1) earned the win Tuesday against the Yankees, allowing one run on four hits and no walks with nine strikeouts across seven innings.

After getting hit hard in his previous start against Atlanta, Detmers went a season-high seven innings, and it was his second start of the season with nine strikeouts and zero walks after he accomplished the feat in just 4.2 innings versus Houston on March 28. Detmers has always had intriguing stuff, but putting it together consistently has been the issue for the 26-year-old. Now getting a chance in the rotation again this season, Detmers owns a 3.57 ERA and 26:6 K:BB across 22.2 innings. Four of his strikeouts came on the changeup, which has been his most improved pitch in 2026 to go along with a mid-90s fastball and plus slider. Detmers is in line to make his next start Sunday at home against the Padres.

Reid Detmers
Los Angeles Angels
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