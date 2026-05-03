Reid Detmers News: Stumbles late in no-decision
Detmers did not factor into the decision in Saturday's 4-3 extra-inning win over the Mets, allowing three runs on nine hits and no walks with eight strikeouts over 6.1 innings.
Detmers cruised through six innings and entered the seventh with a 3-1 lead before allowing two runs on five hits and departing with the bases loaded. It still goes down as a quality start for the southpaw, who threw 68 of 95 pitches for strikes with 16 whiffs and has now worked into the seventh frame four times in seven outings. He'll carry a 4.28 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 44:9 K:BB across 40 innings into a road matchup against the Blue Jays next weekend.
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