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Reid Detmers News: Surrenders four runs in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2026

Detmers (1-2) took the loss against Toronto on Monday, allowing four runs on five hits and two walks while striking out five batters over six-plus innings.

Detmers fell behind in the second inning when he served up a two-run homer to Vladimir Guerrero Jr. The left-handed hurler got through the following three frames without incident but then gave up another run in the sixth. Detmers took the mound for the start of the seventh but walked the first batter he faced before being lifted, and the runner he put on base eventually came around to score. This wasn't Detmers' most impressive outing, but on a positive note, he completed six frames for the third time through his first five starts. His transition back to a starting role this season has gone mostly well so far, as Detmers holds a 4.08 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 31:8 K:BB through 28.2 innings.

Reid Detmers
Los Angeles Angels
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