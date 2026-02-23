Reid Detmers headshot

Reid Detmers News: Unsteady in spring debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2026

Detmers allowed three runs on three hits and one walk while striking out one batter over 1.2 innings in a Cactus League start against Texas on Monday.

Detmers is being given the opportunity to return to the rotation this season, so his first appearance of the exhibition slate came as a starter. It didn't go well for the left-hander, however, as he fell behind 2-0 after two batters when Danny Jansen took him deep to left field. Detmers gave up another run later in the first inning and was pulled having recorded just two outs, but under spring-training rules, he returned for the top of the second and had a much better outcome, retiring all three batters he faced in that frame. Detmers was solid as a reliever last year and has shown flashes of brilliance as a starter in previous campaigns, so there's reason to hope he can stick in the Angels' rotation through the season despite Monday's rough spring showing.

Reid Detmers
Los Angeles Angels
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Reid Detmers See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Reid Detmers See More
Collette Calls: 2026 AL West Bold Predictions
MLB
Collette Calls: 2026 AL West Bold Predictions
Author Image
Jason Collette
28 days ago
Leaderboard of the Week: Starting Pitcher Prospects
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Starting Pitcher Prospects
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
39 days ago
AL FAAB Factor: Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pickups
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pickups
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
184 days ago
Collette Calls: Next Man Up?
MLB
Collette Calls: Next Man Up?
Author Image
Jason Collette
217 days ago
AL FAAB Factor: Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pickups
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pickups
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
219 days ago