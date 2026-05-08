Reid Detmers News: Wild in loss to Blue Jays
Detmers (1-3) took the loss against the Blue Jays on Friday, allowing two runs on two hits and six walks with three strikeouts over 3.2 innings.
Detmers limited the damage but lacked command from the start, throwing just 56 of 99 pitches for strikes while issuing a season-high six walks. It marked the first time he failed to complete four innings all season and snapped a streak of four straight outings working into the sixth frame or beyond. The southpaw owns a 4.33 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 47:15 K:BB across 43.2 innings and lines up for a road matchup against the Guardians next week.
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