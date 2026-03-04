Reiver Sanmartin headshot

Reiver Sanmartin Injury: Battling quad injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2026

Sanmartin suffered a minor quadriceps strain during a recent exhibition game appearance for Team Colombia, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Sanmartin tweaked his quad while fielding a comebacker. The lefty will be forced to pull out of representing his native country in the World Baseball Classic, and he will be reevaluated before it's determined how much time he might miss. Sanmartin was a waiver claim of the Giants back in November.

Reiver Sanmartin
San Francisco Giants
