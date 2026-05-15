Reiver Sanmartin Injury: Begins rehab assignment

Sanmartin (hip) struck out one in a scoreless inning during Wednesday's 29-2 victory over the ACL Dodgers in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League.

Sanmartin was placed on the 60-day injured list March 25 due to a severe right hip flexor strain, and he began his rehab assignment in Arizona on Wednesday. The 30-year-old southpaw got the starting nod and pitched one scoreless frame, tossing seven of his 10 pitches for strikes. The Giants claimed Sanmartin off waivers in November, and he had been competing for a bullpen spot before suffering the injury. However, he isn't guaranteed to rejoin the parent club once healthy.