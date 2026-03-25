Reiver Sanmartin headshot

Reiver Sanmartin Injury: Goes on 60-day injured list

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2026

The Giants placed Sanmartin (hip) on the 60-day injured list Wednesday.

The southpaw will be sidelined until June after suffering a right hip flexor strain earlier this month. Once healthy, Sanmartin is not a given to return to the active roster with the big club.

Reiver Sanmartin
San Francisco Giants
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