Reiver Sanmartin headshot

Reiver Sanmartin Injury: Moves rehab to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 20, 2026

Sanmartin (hip) tossed a scoreless inning in Triple-A Sacramento's 11-6 win over Sugar Land on Tuesday.

Sanmartin threw eight of his 13 pitches for strikes and induced three straight outs after entering in the fifth inning. The 30-year-old recently began his rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League but quickly advanced to Triple-A. The left-hander was placed on the 60-day injured list March 25 due to a right hip flexor strain, and he had been competing for a bullpen spot in San Francisco, so he isn't guaranteed to join the big-league roster once healthy.

Reiver Sanmartin
San Francisco Giants
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