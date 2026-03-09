Reiver Sanmartin Injury: Sidelined three months
Sanmartin will be sidelined for three months after being diagnosed Monday with a severe right hip flexor strain, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Sanmartin suffered the injury during a recent exhibition game and an MRI revealed a serious injury. The left-hander had been competing for a spot in the Giants bullpen after being claimed off waivers from the Reds back in November.
