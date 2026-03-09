Reiver Sanmartin headshot

Reiver Sanmartin Injury: Sidelined three months

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 9, 2026 at 9:33am

Sanmartin will be sidelined for three months after being diagnosed Monday with a severe right hip flexor strain, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Sanmartin suffered the injury during a recent exhibition game and an MRI revealed a serious injury. The left-hander had been competing for a spot in the Giants bullpen after being claimed off waivers from the Reds back in November.

Reiver Sanmartin
San Francisco Giants
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Reiver Sanmartin See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Reiver Sanmartin See More
2026 World Baseball Classic: Every MLB Player by Team and Country
MLB
2026 World Baseball Classic: Every MLB Player by Team and Country
Author Image
Thomas Leary
13 days ago
Mound Musings: The Endgame Odyssey Continues – National League
MLB
Mound Musings: The Endgame Odyssey Continues – National League
Author Image
Brad Johnson
May 4, 2023
Mound Musings: A Look at Pitching in the NL Central
MLB
Mound Musings: A Look at Pitching in the NL Central
Author Image
Brad Johnson
March 9, 2023
NFBC Main Event: Fever Dream, Chapter 2
MLB
NFBC Main Event: Fever Dream, Chapter 2
Author Image
Ryan Rufe
May 28, 2022
The Z Files: Sometimes, Crime Does Pay
MLB
The Z Files: Sometimes, Crime Does Pay
Author Image
Todd Zola
May 20, 2022