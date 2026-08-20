Reiver Sanmartin headshot

Reiver Sanmartin News: Back in big-league bullpen

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 20, 2026 at 8:42am

The Giants recalled Sanmartin from Triple-A Sacramento on Thursday.

Sanmartin was just sent down Wednesday, but he'll return a day later to take the roster spot of the injured Keaton Winn (elbow). The left-handed Sanmartin has logged a 7.11 ERA, 2.05 WHIP and 6:2 K:BB over 6.1 innings during his time in San Francisco this season.

Reiver Sanmartin
San Francisco Giants
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