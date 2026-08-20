Reiver Sanmartin News: Back in big-league bullpen
The Giants recalled Sanmartin from Triple-A Sacramento on Thursday.
Sanmartin was just sent down Wednesday, but he'll return a day later to take the roster spot of the injured Keaton Winn (elbow). The left-handed Sanmartin has logged a 7.11 ERA, 2.05 WHIP and 6:2 K:BB over 6.1 innings during his time in San Francisco this season.
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