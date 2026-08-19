Reiver Sanmartin News: Returning to Triple-A
The Giants optioned Sanmartin to Triple-A Sacramento on Wednesday.
Sanmartin will be squeezed off the 26-man active roster after the Giants needed to clear a spot for lefty Matt Wilkinson, who was called up from Triple-A to start Wednesday's game in Cleveland. After being summoned from Sacramento on Aug. 3, Sanmartin made eight relief appearances during his latest stint with the Giants, pitching to a 7.11 ERA, 2.05 WHIP and 6:2 K:BB over 6.1 innings.
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