Rene Pinto News: DFA'd by Arizona

The Diamondbacks designated Pinto for assignment Wednesday, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Pinto was claimed off waivers by the Diamondbacks in January. He competed against Jose Herrera for the backup catching duties behind Gabriel Moreno during spring training, but Pinto didn't crack the Opening Day roster after slashing .263/.263/.421 with two RBI across 19 plate appearances. Pinto should draw interest off waivers by a team in need of depth at catcher.