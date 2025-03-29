Fantasy Baseball
Rene Pinto headshot

Rene Pinto News: Outrighted to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 29, 2025 at 3:45pm

Pinto cleared waivers Saturday and was sent outright to Triple-A Reno, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Pinto lost the spring battle against Jose Herrera for the backup catcher spot and was dropped from Arizona's 40-man roster Wednesday. Now that he's cleared waivers, Pinto will likely assume the starting catcher role at Reno and would presumably be selected to the active roster if Herrera or Gabriel Moreno were to miss time.

