Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Reynaldo Lopez headshot

Reynaldo Lopez Injury: To IL with shoulder inflammation

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 31, 2025 at 3:59pm

Atlanta placed Lopez on the 15-day injured list Monday with right shoulder inflammation.

Lopez's velocity was down throughout spring training, and while it ticked back up in his season debut against the Padres, he managed just one strikeout. It's the third arm-related stint on the IL for Lopez since last year's All-Star break. Bryce Elder has taken Lopez's spot on the roster and will start in his place Wednesday versus the Dodgers. Lopez will be eligible for activation in mid-April, but his absence is likely to extend beyond that.

Reynaldo Lopez
Atlanta Braves
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now