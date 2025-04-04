Fantasy Baseball
Reynaldo Lopez headshot

Reynaldo Lopez Injury: Undergoing surgery Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 4, 2025 at 10:52pm

Atlanta manager Brian Snitker said Friday that Lopez's right shoulder surgery is scheduled for Tuesday, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

The operation is arthroscopic in nature, but the extent of the damage in Lopez's shoulder won't be known until the surgery is performed. He's already been moved to the 60-day injured list and is likely out until the second half even in a best-case scenario.

