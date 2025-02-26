Reynaldo Lopez News: Aims for 30-to-35 starts, 200 IP

Lopez said this week that his goal is to make 30-to-35 starts and pitch 200 innings in 2025, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Lopez made 26 appearances (25 starts) and threw 135.2 frames in 2024 in his move from the bullpen to the rotation, which he said through an interpreter "was a good opportunity to establish a base." That was more innings than he threw combined between the 2022 and 2023 campaigns. Lopez has topped 180 innings twice in his career, though, doing so in back-to-back seasons with the White Sox in 2018 and 2019. The righty dealt with forearm and shoulder trouble in the second half last season but reported to camp healthy and is aiming to take a big step forward with his workload in 2025.