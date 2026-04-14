Reynaldo Lopez News: Back in rotation Tuesday
Lopez will start Tuesday's game against the Marlins at Truist Park after completing his five-game suspension.
During his most recent start April 7, Lopez was ejected midway through the fifth inning for throwing at Jorge Soler and exchanging punches with the Angels designated hitter. Lopez was handed a seven-game suspension a day later, but he quickly reached a settlement with Major League Baseball on a five-game ban, which he began serving immediately. Due to an off day last Thursday, Atlanta was able to get by temporarily with four starters, so Lopez didn't end up missing a turn through the rotation.
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