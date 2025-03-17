Reynaldo Lopez News: Cleared to make next start

Atlanta manager Brian Snitker said Monday that Lopez is "fine" and has been cleared to make his next Grapefruit League start Saturday versus the Tigers, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

After Lopez's average fastball velocity sat at around 93 miles per hour -- 2.5 ticks below his season average from 2024 -- in his last Grapefruit League outing back on March 7 against the Twins, Atlanta opted to have the right-hander make his most recent spring appearance on the back fields of camp this past week. Lopez apparently made it though that outing without incident, perhaps suggesting that the diminished velocity he displayed March 7 was simply a bout of arm fatigue. Lopez's investors will still want to keep close tabs on his start Saturday, which will likely be the final time he takes the hill this spring before making his season debut next week in Atlanta's four-game opening series in San Diego.