Reynaldo Lopez News: Handed seven-game ban, will appeal
Lopez was issued a seven-game suspension for his role in a benches-clearing incident during Tuesday's 7-2 win over the Angels, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports. Lopez will appeal the suspension.
Making his third start of the season Tuesday, Lopez was tossed from the game in the fourth inning shortly following a wild pitch near the head of batter Jorge Soler. Soler took exception to the inside pitch and then charged the mound, with both he and Lopez exchanging punches in the ensuing fracas. Both players have chosen to appeal their respective seven-game bans and will be eligible to play until the appeal process is completed. For the time being, Lopez tentatively lines up to make his next start Monday versus the Marlins.
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