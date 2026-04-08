Reynaldo Lopez headshot

Reynaldo Lopez News: Handed seven-game ban, will appeal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2026

Lopez was issued a seven-game suspension for his role in a benches-clearing incident during Tuesday's 7-2 win over the Angels, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports. Lopez will appeal the suspension.

Making his third start of the season Tuesday, Lopez was tossed from the game in the fourth inning shortly following a wild pitch near the head of batter Jorge Soler. Soler took exception to the inside pitch and then charged the mound, with both he and Lopez exchanging punches in the ensuing fracas. Both players have chosen to appeal their respective seven-game bans and will be eligible to play until the appeal process is completed. For the time being, Lopez tentatively lines up to make his next start Monday versus the Marlins.

Reynaldo Lopez
Atlanta Braves
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Reynaldo Lopez See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Reynaldo Lopez See More
MLB Barometer: Using Swinging Strike Rate to Assess Early-Season Pitching Results
MLB
MLB Barometer: Using Swinging Strike Rate to Assess Early-Season Pitching Results
Author Image
Dan Marcus
Yesterday
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 7
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 7
Author Image
Dan Marcus
Yesterday
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 7
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 7
Author Image
Chris Bennett
Yesterday
MLB Picks: PrizePicks Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 7
MLB
MLB Picks: PrizePicks Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 7
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
Yesterday
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
4 days ago