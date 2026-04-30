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Reynaldo Lopez News: Nabs win in relief

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 30, 2026

Lopez (2-1) picked up the win Wednesday over the Tigers, striking out two batters in two perfect innings of relief.

The right-hander breezed through the eighth and ninth innings on just 17 pitches (12 strikes) and got rewarded when Matt Olson launched a walk-off homer. It was Lopez's first relief appearance since losing his spot in the rotation, but he wasn't showing increased velocity in his new role -- he topped out at 93.6 mph with his fastball Wednesday -- and he figures to be in the bullpen for a while. With Spencer Strider (oblique) set to come off the IL this weekend and rookie JR Ritchie making a good impression since his promotion, there's simply no room for Lopez in Atlanta's rotation right now.

Reynaldo Lopez
Atlanta Braves
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